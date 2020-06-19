Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 29 new cases, 19 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 29 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 21 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

It's the first time 20 or more Wyoming coronavirus cases have been confirmed in two consecutive days. (Twenty-two new confirmed cases were announced Thursday.) The 29 total cases added Friday are tied for the third most in a single day since the virus appeared in Wyoming in March.

The newly confirmed cases come from Fremont (six), Natrona (five), Uinta (five), Sweetwater (four), Laramie and Teton counties. One case was subtracted from Park County's confirmed total. Natrona County's five-case jump is tied for the second most in a single day.

Sweetwater County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that one of its new patients is an employee at a Taco Bell restaurant in Green River that will be closing for two weeks as a precaution. The county now has 40 confirmed cases; the five most recent cases were confirmed in a 24-hour span.

Seven of the new probable cases come from Uinta County; just 29.7% of the county's cases are fully recovered. The other probable case is in Fremont County, which has the most total cases of any county (326).