Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 29 new cases, 19 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 29 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 21 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
It's the first time 20 or more Wyoming coronavirus cases have been confirmed in two consecutive days. (Twenty-two new confirmed cases were announced Thursday.) The 29 total cases added Friday are tied for the third most in a single day since the virus appeared in Wyoming in March.
The newly confirmed cases come from Fremont (six), Natrona (five), Uinta (five), Sweetwater (four), Laramie and Teton counties. One case was subtracted from Park County's confirmed total. Natrona County's five-case jump is tied for the second most in a single day.
Sweetwater County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that one of its new patients is an employee at a Taco Bell restaurant in Green River that will be closing for two weeks as a precaution. The county now has 40 confirmed cases; the five most recent cases were confirmed in a 24-hour span.
Seven of the new probable cases come from Uinta County; just 29.7% of the county's cases are fully recovered. The other probable case is in Fremont County, which has the most total cases of any county (326).
Nineteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced, all confirmed.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 1,173 cases — 927 confirmed and 246 probable — and 889 recoveries — 693 confirmed and 196 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.
As of Friday, there have been 36,228 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 18,217 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 18,011 reported by other labs.
Just under three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.8% when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming is tied with Montana for the third fewest recorded coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and Wyoming's death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (198 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 23.6% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 50% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 30.7% are American Indian, 12.6% are Hispanic, 1.1% are Black, 0.5% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 6.1% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3.5% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 49.8% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.1% of the cases. In another 10.3% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 5.8% of cases to communal living. In 9% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 10.5% of cases are pending investigation.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 26 (2)
- Big Horn: 9 (2)
- Campbell: 33 (13)
- Carbon: 13 (9)
- Converse: 14 (10)
- Crook: 6
- Fremont: 291 (35)
- Goshen: 4 (1)
- Hot Springs: 9 (3)
- Johnson: 15 (4)
- Laramie: 132 (72)
- Lincoln: 11 (4)
- Natrona: 80 (15)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 9
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 15 (4)
- Sublette: 2 (2)
- Sweetwater: 40 (8)
- Teton: 78 (31)
- Uinta: 103 (25)
- Washakie: 34 (5)
- Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 9
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Health Department data
National cases
There have been more than 2.2 million cases nationally, with about 118,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
