Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 297 new cases, 17 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 297 since Monday with the number of confirmed cases rising by 218 and the number of probable cases rising by 79, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 17 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 980 (1,539 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 65 as of Monday.

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced last week, 91 announced this month). There was no update Tuesday.

Vaccine data is as of Tuesday.

Total doses administered: 614,362

First vaccine doses given: 259,640

Second vaccine doses given: 231,576

Booster doses given: 90,712

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,578

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,875

Janssen doses given: 21,787; Janssen boosters given: 1,194

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 187.9 per day. That number is down 258.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,539. That number is up 17 from a month ago.