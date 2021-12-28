 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 297 new cases, 17 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 297 since Monday with the number of confirmed cases rising by 218 and the number of probable cases rising by 79, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 17 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 980 (1,539 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 65 as of Monday.

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced last week, 91 announced this month). There was no update Tuesday.

Vaccine data is as of Tuesday.

Total doses administered: 614,362

First vaccine doses given: 259,640

Second vaccine doses given: 231,576

Booster doses given: 90,712

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,578

People are also reading…

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,875

Janssen doses given: 21,787; Janssen boosters given: 1,194

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 187.9 per day. That number is down 258.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,539. That number is up 17 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News