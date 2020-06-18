Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 30 new cases, 8 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 30 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 22 and the number of probable cases rising by eight, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Eleven of the newly confirmed cases are in Uinta County, which has spiked to 98 confirmed cases after beginning the month with nine. Additionally, three cases were confirmed in Fremont County; two cases were confirmed in both Laramie and Park counties; and one case each was confirmed in Natrona, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties.

The new probable cases are in Laramie (four), Carbon, Fremont, Natrona and Uinta counties.

Eight new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: seven confirmed and one probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.