Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 31 new cases, 38 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 31 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 21 and the number of probable cases rising by 10, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Fremont (two), Goshen (three), Laramie (four), Natrona (four), Sweetwater (three), Teton (four) and Weston counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Sheridan County’s total.
Thirty-eight new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 33 confirmed and five probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 545 (632 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 18 (down two from Monday)
Deaths: 37 (none this week, 11 this month)
Total cases: 3,634 (3,089 confirmed, 545 probable)
Total recoveries: 2,965 (2,507 confirmed, 458 probable)
Total tests: 95,0146 (44,812 from state lab, 50,204 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average is 35.9 confirmed cases and 40.7 total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 0.7 fewer confirmed cases and 5.7 fewer total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 4.4 more confirmed cases and 5.4 more total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Carbon (55), Fremont (49) and Laramie (35) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (34.6%), Sheridan (34.1%) and Weston (30%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (10th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Concerned about COVID-19?
