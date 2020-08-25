Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 31 new cases, 38 new recoveries

A week ago, we were averaging 0.7 fewer confirmed cases and 5.7 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 4.4 more confirmed cases and 5.4 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Carbon (55), Fremont (49) and Laramie (35) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (34.6%), Sheridan (34.1%) and Weston (30%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (10th fewest in the last seven days)

All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.