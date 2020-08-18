Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 32 new cases, 60 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 32 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 21 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Sixty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 55 confirmed and five probable.

The newly confirmed cases come from Albany, Campbell (two), Carbon (two), Fremont, Johnson, Laramie (two), Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan (three), Sweetwater, Teton (two), Uinta, Washakie (two) and Weston counties. One confirmed case was subtracted from Big Horn County's total.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 3,363 cases — 2,850 confirmed and 513 probable — and 2,759 recoveries — 2,327 confirmed and 432 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 34 deaths.