Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 326 new cases, 399 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 326 on Wednesday with the number of confirmed cases rising by 239 and the number of probable cases rising by 87, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 399 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 871 (1,465 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 74 (up from 69 on Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced last week, 91 announced this month). There was no update Tuesday.

Total doses administered: 615,453

First vaccine doses given: 259,836

Second vaccine doses given: 231,744

Booster doses given: 91,328

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,612

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,943

Janssen doses given: 21,787

Janssen boosters given: 1,203

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 197.9 per day. That number is down 248.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,465. That number is down 91 from a month ago.