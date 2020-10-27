Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 329 new cases, 231 new recoveries

Total tests: 230,477 (122,604 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 255.6 per day. That number is up 11 from a day ago, up 82.4 from a week ago and up 171.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 299 per day. That number is up 17.8 from a day ago, up 91.9 from a week ago and up 200.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,209. That number is up 55 from a day ago, up 1,129 from a week ago and up 2,303 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 3,823. That number is up 98 from a day ago, up 1,302 from a week ago and up 2,759 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (356), Natrona (337) and Albany (334) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.