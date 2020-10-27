Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 329 new cases, 231 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 329 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 252 and the number of probable cases rising by 77, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 231 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 197 confirmed and 34 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (10), Big Horn (six), Campbell (47), Carbon, Converse (three), Crook (four), Fremont (18), Goshen, Johnson (three), Laramie (47), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (32), Park (11), Platte, Sheridan (23), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (nine), Teton (six), Uinta (six), Washakie (six), Weston (seven).
There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,209 (3,823 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 105 (up three from Monday)
Deaths: 77 (nine this week, 27 this month)
Total cases: 11,806 (10,035 confirmed, 1,771 probable)
Total recoveries: 7,906 (6,749 confirmed, 1,157 probable)
Total tests: 230,477 (122,604 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 255.6 per day. That number is up 11 from a day ago, up 82.4 from a week ago and up 171.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 299 per day. That number is up 17.8 from a day ago, up 91.9 from a week ago and up 200.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,209. That number is up 55 from a day ago, up 1,129 from a week ago and up 2,303 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 3,823. That number is up 98 from a day ago, up 1,302 from a week ago and up 2,759 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Campbell (356), Natrona (337) and Albany (334) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Big Horn (43.3%), Weston (43.1%) and Campbell (40.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (seventh most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 1,239 (147)
- Big Horn: 210 (23)
- Campbell: 877 (71)
- Carbon: 280 (35)
- Converse: 203 (98)
- Crook: 98 (11)
- Fremont: 1,133 (157)
- Goshen: 137 (19)
- Hot Springs: 41 (10)
- Johnson: 76 (29)
- Laramie: 1,184 (369)
- Lincoln: 282 (57)
- Natrona: 1,148 (234)
- Niobrara: 4 (8)
- Park: 563 (65)
- Platte: 84 (43)
- Sheridan: 555 (166)
- Sublette: 122 (38)
- Sweetwater: 461 (27)
- Teton: 728 (33)
- Uinta: 362 (89)
- Washakie: 139 (12)
- Weston: 109 (30)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Big Horn: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 6
- Albany: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Campbell: 3
- Goshen: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Platte: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
