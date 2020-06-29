Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 13 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 33 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 30 and the number of probable cases rising by three, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Thirteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 10 confirmed and three probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,450 cases — 1,151 confirmed and 299 probable — and 1,070 recoveries — 843 confirmed and 227 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Friday, there have been 42,402 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 20,912 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 21,490 reported by other labs.

Less than 74% of confirmed patients have fully recovered.