Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 33 new cases, 24 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 33 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 27 and the number of probable cases rising by six, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Twenty-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 23 confirmed and one probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 3,119 cases — 2,627 confirmed and 492 probable — and 2,601 recoveries — 2,187 confirmed and 414 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 30 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been 85,285 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 41,404 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 43,881 reported by other labs.

About 83% of patients have fully recovered.