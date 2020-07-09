Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 34 new cases, 22 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 34 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 24 and the number of probable cases rising by 10, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Twenty two new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 20 confirmed and two probable. There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed recoveries in Wyoming.

New cases were confirmed in the following counties: Uinta (6), Fremont (5), Laramie (4), Park (4), Natrona (2), Sweetwater (2), Big Horn (1) and Lincoln (1). One confirmed case was removed from Laramie County’s total.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,774 cases — 1,428 confirmed and 346 probable — and 1,313 recoveries — 1,043 confirmed and 270 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 21 deaths.