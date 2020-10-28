Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 340 new cases, 199 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 8,105 (6,918 confirmed, 1,187 probable)

Total tests: 230,477 (122,604 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 261.5 per day. That number is up 5.9 from a day ago, up 78.6 from a week ago and up 172.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 312.1 per day. That number is up 13.1 from a day ago, up 88.4 from a week ago and up 211.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,293. That number is up 84 from a day ago, up 1,080 from a week ago and up 2,356 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 3,964. That number is up 141 from a day ago, up 1,247 from a week ago and up 2,873 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?