Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 340 new cases, 199 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 340 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 253 and the number of probable cases rising by 87, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (31), Big Horn, Campbell (17), Carbon (four), Converse (three), Crook (three), Fremont (47), Goshen (four), Hot Springs (three), Johnson (two), Laramie (23), Lincoln (seven), Natrona (29), Park (12), Platte (six), Sheridan (11), Sublette (five), Sweetwater (19), Teton (11), Uinta (seven), Washakie (two) and Weston (six) counties.
One hundred ninety-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 169 confirmed and 30 probable.
The state of Wyoming has added more than 3,000 total COVID-19 cases over a 10-day span for the first time (3,121 dating back to Oct. 19, including probable cases).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,293 (3,964 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 104 (down one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 77 (nine this week, 27 this month)
Total cases: 12,146 (10,288 confirmed, 1,858 probable)
Total recoveries: 8,105 (6,918 confirmed, 1,187 probable)
Total tests: 230,477 (122,604 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 261.5 per day. That number is up 5.9 from a day ago, up 78.6 from a week ago and up 172.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 312.1 per day. That number is up 13.1 from a day ago, up 88.4 from a week ago and up 211.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,293. That number is up 84 from a day ago, up 1,080 from a week ago and up 2,356 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 3,964. That number is up 141 from a day ago, up 1,247 from a week ago and up 2,873 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (346), Campbell (345) and Laramie (337) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (41.7%), Campbell (38.6%) and Johnson (34.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 14th fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (10th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 1,270 (152)
- Big Horn: 211 (30)
- Campbell: 894 (75)
- Carbon: 284 (37)
- Converse: 206 (101)
- Crook: 101 (11)
- Fremont: 1,180 (165)
- Goshen: 141 (20)
- Hot Springs: 44 (9)
- Johnson: 78 (34)
- Laramie: 1,207 (388)
- Lincoln: 289 (59)
- Natrona: 1,177 (249)
- Niobrara: 4 (8)
- Park: 575 (69)
- Platte: 90 (46)
- Sheridan: 566 (165)
- Sublette: 127 (44)
- Sweetwater: 480 (25)
- Teton: 739 (33)
- Uinta: 369 (93)
- Washakie: 141 (12)
- Weston: 115 (33)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Big Horn: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 6
- Albany: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Campbell: 3
- Goshen: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Platte: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
