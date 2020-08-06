Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 35 new cases, 43 new recoveries

As of Thursday, there have been 79,982 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 577 from Wednesday: 39.725 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 40.257 reported by other labs.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (5 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (505 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Sixteen coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming. Seven percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 29.8% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.