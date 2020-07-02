Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 36 new cases, 20 new recoveries

There are now 1,550 cases — 1,233 confirmed and 317 probable — and 1,139 recoveries — 893 confirmed and 246 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been 47,932 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 2,622 from Monday: 23,948 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 23,984 reported by other labs. Of those, 34,926 people have been tested.

Less than 73% of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 73.5% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (262 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 10% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 25.5% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.