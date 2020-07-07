Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 36 new cases, 40 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 36 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 29 and the number of probable cases rising by seven, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Forty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 37 confirmed and three probable. There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed recoveries in Wyoming. The 37 new confirmed recoveries are the second most announced in a single day in Wyoming (55 on Monday).

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,711 cases — 1,378 confirmed and 333 probable — and 1,274 recoveries — 1,011 confirmed and 263 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.