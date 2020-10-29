Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 361 new cases, 131 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 266.5 per day. That number is up five from a day ago, up 75.6 from a week ago and up 175.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 319.6 per day. That number is up 7.5 from a day ago, up 87.9 from a week ago and up 215.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,465. That number is up 172 from a day ago, up 1,154 from a week ago and up 2,551 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 4,184. That number is up 220 from a day ago, up 1,353 from a week ago and up 3,115 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (382), Laramie (357) and Natrona (319) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.