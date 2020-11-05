Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 365 new cases, 208 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 9,709 (8,275 confirmed, 1,434 probable)

Total tests: 280,283 (135,758 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 317.1 per day. That number is down 10.8 from a day ago, up 50.6 from a week ago and up 209.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 393.2 per day. That number is down 7.1 from a day ago, up 73.6 from a week ago and up 272.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,679. That number is up 101 from a day ago, up 1,214 from a week ago and up 3,556 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 5,595. That number is up 157 from a day ago, up 1,411 from a week ago and up 4,291 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?