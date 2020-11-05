Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 365 new cases, 208 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 365 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 279 and the number of probable cases rising by 86, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (eight), Big Horn (five), Campbell (20), Carbon (four), Converse (three), Crook (four), Fremont (48), Goshen (four), Laramie (59), Lincoln (five), Natrona (14), Niobrara, Park (21), Sheridan (14), Sublette (six), Sweetwater (18), Teton (24), Uinta (five), Washakie (two), Weston (14).
Two hundred eight new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 178 confirmed and 30 probable.
The state's 10-day average for new confirmed cases fell for the first time since Oct. 13. The number had set a new record every day between Oct. 14 and Wednesday. The number of active confirmed cases has set a new record for 24 consecutive days.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,679 (5,595 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 134 (down four from Wednesday)
Deaths: 105 (18 this week, 18 this month)
Total cases: 15,409 (12,954 confirmed, 2,455 probable)
Total recoveries: 9,709 (8,275 confirmed, 1,434 probable)
Total tests: 280,283 (135,758 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 317.1 per day. That number is down 10.8 from a day ago, up 50.6 from a week ago and up 209.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 393.2 per day. That number is down 7.1 from a day ago, up 73.6 from a week ago and up 272.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,679. That number is up 101 from a day ago, up 1,214 from a week ago and up 3,556 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 5,595. That number is up 157 from a day ago, up 1,411 from a week ago and up 4,291 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (499), Campbell (461) and Natrona (411) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (42.9%), Campbell (35.7%) and Weston (32%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 20th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,525 (168)
- Big Horn 247 (31)
- Campbell 1,291 (120)
- Carbon 317 (37)
- Converse 241 (138)
- Crook 125 (13)
- Fremont 1,474 (217)
- Goshen 186 (31)
- Hot Springs 49 (9)
- Johnson 98 (44)
- Laramie 1,636 (511)
- Lincoln 330 (66)
- Natrona 1,527 (409)
- Niobrara 7 (19)
- Park 697 (91)
- Platte 122 (68)
- Sheridan 716 (183)
- Sublette 153 (47)
- Sweetwater 622 (36)
- Teton 864 (33)
- Uinta 416 (113)
- Washakie 161 (18)
- Weston 150 (53)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 18
- Natrona: 12
- Big Horn: 9
- Laramie: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Sheridan: 6
- Campbell: 4
- Converse: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
