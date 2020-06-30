Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 37 new cases, 27 new recoveries

There are now 1,487 cases — 1,184 confirmed and 303 probable — and 1,097 recoveries — 860 confirmed and 237 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Monday, there have been 45,310 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 2,908 from Friday: 22,668 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 22,642 reported by other labs.

Less than 73% of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 73.8% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (251 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 10% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 25.9% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.