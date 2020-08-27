Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 38 new cases, 32 new recoveries

A week ago, we were averaging 3.8 more confirmed cases and 3.5 more total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 5.7 more confirmed cases and six more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Fremont (57), Laramie (35) and Campbell (30) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sheridan (31.3%), Goshen (27.7%) and Weston (27.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (13th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)