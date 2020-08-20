Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 38 new cases, 46 new recoveries

Deaths in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 13

Washakie: 5

Laramie: 3

Sweetwater: 2

Uinta: 2

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 1

Goshen: 1

Johnson: 1

Natrona: 1

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 1

Teton: 1

Definitions

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Health Department data

National cases

There have been more than 5.5 million cases nationally, with about 173,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.

Know the symptoms