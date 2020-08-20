Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 38 new cases, 46 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 38 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 31 and the number of probable cases rising by seven, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Campbell (three), Fremont (seven), Laramie, Lincoln (three), Natrona (five), Park, Sheridan (five), Teton (four) and Washakie (two) counties.
Forty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 40 confirmed and six probable.
There are now 3,468 cases — 2,940 confirmed and 528 probable — and 2,832 recoveries — 2,389 confirmed and 443 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 34 deaths.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 92 (15)
- Big Horn: 34 (5)
- Campbell: 128 (27)
- Carbon: 154 (26)
- Converse: 24 (10)
- Crook: 13
- Fremont: 493 (67)
- Goshen: 35 (5)
- Hot Springs: 20 (3)
- Johnson: 21 (5)
- Laramie: 388 (146)
- Lincoln: 81 (26)
- Natrona: 219 (37)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 140 (13)
- Platte: 6 (1)
- Sheridan: 83 (25)
- Sublette: 33 (8)
- Sweetwater: 269 (16)
- Teton: 364 (34)
- Uinta: 235 (48)
- Washakie: 99 (7)
- Weston: 8 (3)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 13
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Health Department data
National cases
There have been more than 5.5 million cases nationally, with about 173,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.