 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 382 new cases, 409 new recoveries

  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 382 over the holiday weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 319 and the number of probable cases rising by 63 since last Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 409 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 835 (1,336 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 80 as of Wednesday, Dec. 22. There has been no update this week. Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced last week, 91 announced this month)

Vaccine data is as of Monday.

Total doses administered: 614,134

First vaccine doses given: 259,552

Second vaccine doses given: 231,554

Booster doses given: 90,644

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,571

People are also reading…

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,864

Janssen doses given: 21,757; Janssen boosters given: 1,192

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 179 per day. That number is down 286.1 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,336. That number is down 719 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News