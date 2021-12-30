 Skip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 397 new cases, 189 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 397 on Thursday with the number of confirmed cases rising by 316 and the number of probable cases rising by 81, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 189 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1038 (1,672 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 74 (Up from 69 on Tuesday. There was no update on Thursday and )

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced last week, 91 announced this month). There was no update Tuesday.

Total doses administered: 616,813

First vaccine doses given: 260,154

Second vaccine doses given: 231,964

Booster doses given: 92,014

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,661

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,013

Janssen doses given: 21,794

Janssen boosters given: 1,213

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 207.5 per day. That number is down 58.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,672. That number is up 116 from a month ago.

