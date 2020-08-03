Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 40 new cases, 41 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 40 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 31 and the number of probable cases rising by nine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The state's 10-day average — now at 39.2 confirmed cases — dipped below 40 for the first time since July 27.

Forty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 36 confirmed and five probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 2,848 cases — 2,364 confirmed and 484 probable — and 2,214 recoveries — 1,835 confirmed and 379 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 27 deaths.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties.