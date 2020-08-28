Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 41 new cases, 26 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 41 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 30 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn, Campbell (five), Converse, Fremont (five), Goshen (two), Lincoln, Natrona (three), Sheridan (five), Sweetwater, Teton (three) and Weston counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Park County’s total.
Twenty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 22 confirmed and four probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 551 (640 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 15 (up two from Thursday)
Deaths: 37 (none this week, 11 this month)
Total cases: 3,763 (3,196 confirmed, 567 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,086 (2,608 confirmed, 478 probable)
Total tests: 105,845 (42,881 from state lab, 62,964 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average is 34.6 confirmed cases and 40 total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 6.4 more confirmed cases and 5.1 more total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 7.7 more confirmed cases and 8.1 fewer total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (61), Campbell (33) and Laramie (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sheridan (31.7%), Goshen (30.6%) and Weston (25%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (13th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Concerned about COVID-19?
