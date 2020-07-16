Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 41 new cases, 34 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 41 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 39 and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Thirty-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 30 confirmed and four probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 2,026 total cases — 1,644 confirmed and 382 probable — and 1,540 recoveries — 1,241 confirmed and 299 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 24 deaths. The two most recent deaths were announced Thursday.