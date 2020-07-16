Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 41 new cases, 34 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 41 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 39 and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Thirty-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 30 confirmed and four probable.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 2,026 total cases — 1,644 confirmed and 382 probable — and 1,540 recoveries — 1,241 confirmed and 299 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 24 deaths. The two most recent deaths were announced Thursday.
As of Thursday, there have been 60,203 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 856 from Wednesday: 29,845, from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 30,358 reported by other labs. In total, 43,070 people have been tested.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (4 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (343 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 47 (7)
- Big Horn: 27 (4)
- Campbell: 74 (19)
- Carbon: 17 (14)
- Converse: 17 (11)
- Crook: 9
- Fremont: 360 (53)
- Goshen: 8 (2)
- Hot Springs: 9 (3)
- Johnson: 18 (4)
- Laramie: 242 (117)
- Lincoln: 37 (8)
- Natrona: 148 (25)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 80 (9)
- Platte: 3 (1)
- Sheridan: 29 (9)
- Sublette: 7 (4)
- Sweetwater: 147 (11)
- Teton: 148 (33)
- Uinta: 175 (42)
- Washakie: 38 (5)
- Weston: 3
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 10
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Health Department data
National cases
There have been more than 3.5 million cases nationally, with about 137,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.