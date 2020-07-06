Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 41 new cases, 62 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 41 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 37 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The 37 confirmed cases are the most in a single day.

Sixty-two new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 55 confirmed and seven probable.

Those 62 total recoveries also set a new high mark. Forty-one total cases is the fourth most in a single day.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,675 cases — 1,349 confirmed and 326 probable — and 1,234 recoveries — 974 confirmed and 260 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.