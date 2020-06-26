Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 37 new recoveries

There are now 1,368 cases — 1,079 confirmed and 289 probable — and 1,033 recoveries — 812 confirmed and 221 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths.

As of Friday, there have been 42,402 COVID-19 tests completed in Wyoming, an increase of 2,248 from Wednesday: 20,912 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 21,490 reported by other labs.

More than three-fourths of patients have fully recovered.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (229 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 24.8% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.