Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, 54 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 42 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 41 and the number of probable cases rising by one, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

54 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 38 confirmed and 16 probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 3,000 cases — 2,490 confirmed and 510 probable — and 2,420 recoveries — 2,007 confirmed and 413 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 28 deaths.

As of Friday, there have been 80,681 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 40,149 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 40,532 reported by other labs.

More than 80% of patients have fully recovered.