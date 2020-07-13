Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 42 new cases, including 12 in Sweetwater County

There are now 1,904 cases — 1,545 confirmed and 359 probable — and 1,412 recoveries — 1,131 confirmed and 281 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 21 deaths.

As of Monday, there have been 54,917 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 27,451 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 27,466 reported by other labs. A total of 39,552 Wyoming residents have been tested.

About 73% of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 74% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (289 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

About 8% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.2% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.