Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 425 new cases, 189 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 327.9 per day. That number is up 5.7 from a day ago, up 66.4 from a week ago and up 222.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 400.3 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 88.2 from a week ago and up 280.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,578. That number is up 220 from a day ago, up 1,285 from a week ago and up 3,463 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 5,438. That number is up 224 from a day ago, up 1,474 from a week ago and up 4,147 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (502), Laramie (477) and Natrona (444) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.