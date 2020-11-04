Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 425 new cases, 189 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 425 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 276 and the number of probable cases rising by 149, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (31), Big Horn, Campbell (48), Carbon (two), Converse (five), Crook (eight), Fremont (38), Goshen (five), Johnson, Laramie (32), Lincoln (four), Natrona (26), Park (16), Platte (six), Sheridan (11), Sweetwater (14), Teton (11), Uinta (four), Washakie (seven) and Weston (three) counties.
One hundred eighty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 149 confirmed and 40 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,578 (5,438 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 138 (up 14 from Tuesday)
Deaths: 105 (18 this week, 18 this month)
Total cases: 15,044 (12,675 confirmed, 2,369 probable)
Total recoveries: 9,501 (8,097 confirmed, 1,404 probable)
Total tests: 264,722 (133,116 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 327.9 per day. That number is up 5.7 from a day ago, up 66.4 from a week ago and up 222.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 400.3 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 88.2 from a week ago and up 280.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,578. That number is up 220 from a day ago, up 1,285 from a week ago and up 3,463 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 5,438. That number is up 224 from a day ago, up 1,474 from a week ago and up 4,147 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Campbell (502), Laramie (477) and Natrona (444) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Campbell (39.5%) and Platte (35.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 18
- Natrona: 12
- Big Horn: 9
- Laramie: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Sheridan: 6
- Campbell: 4
- Converse: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.