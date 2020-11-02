Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 444 new cases, 287 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 444 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 421 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 287 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 250 confirmed and 37 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (52), Campbell (74), Carbon (10), Converse (three), Crook (three), Fremont (32), Goshen (seven), Johnson, Laramie (70), Lincoln (five), Natrona (75), Park (14), Platte, Sheridan (15), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (16), Teton (33), Uinta (four), Weston (four).
Sweetwater County announced its third COVID-19 death Monday, which would be the 88th patient in the state to die from the virus, but the state Health Department did not announce any additional deaths.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,323 (5,117 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 132 (up 12 from Friday)
Deaths: 87 (none this week, none this month)
Total cases: 14,167 (12,059 confirmed, 2,108 probable)
Total recoveries: 8,963 (7,649 confirmed, 1,314 probable)
Total tests: 257,978 (131,910 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 314.1 per day. That number is up four from a day ago, up 244.6 from a week ago and up 208.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 362.2 per day. That number is up 1.8 from a day ago, up 81 from a week ago and up 119.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,323. That number is up 121 from a day ago, up 1,169 from a week ago and up 1,012 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 5,117. That number is up 157 from a day ago, up 1,392 from a week ago and up 1,172 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (471), Campbell (464) and Laramie (445) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Campbell (39.8%) and Johnson (30.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 17th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (eighth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,456 (160)
- Big Horn 236 (27)
- Campbell 1,166 (99)
- Carbon 309 (37)
- Converse 230 (115)
- Crook 112 (11)
- Fremont 1,349 (189)
- Goshen 171 (21)
- Hot Springs 46 (9)
- Johnson 95 (38)
- Laramie 1,480 (462)
- Lincoln 313 (62)
- Natrona 1,463 (304)
- Niobrara 6 (11)
- Park 641 (80)
- Platte 108 (51)
- Sheridan 678 (176)
- Sublette 146 (41)
- Sweetwater 570 (31)
- Teton 814 (33)
- Uinta 394 (98)
- Washakie 147 (13)
- Weston 129 (40)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Big Horn: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 6
- Albany: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Campbell: 3
- Goshen: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Platte: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
