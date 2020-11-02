Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 444 new cases, 287 new recoveries

Total tests: 257,978 (131,910 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 314.1 per day. That number is up four from a day ago, up 244.6 from a week ago and up 208.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 362.2 per day. That number is up 1.8 from a day ago, up 81 from a week ago and up 119.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,323. That number is up 121 from a day ago, up 1,169 from a week ago and up 1,012 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 5,117. That number is up 157 from a day ago, up 1,392 from a week ago and up 1,172 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (471), Campbell (464) and Laramie (445) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.