Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 45 new cases, 31 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 45 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 40 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The newly confirmed cases come from Albany (five), Big Horn (two), Carbon (two), Converse (two), Fremont (nine), Laramie (four), Lincoln (two), Natrona, Park (two), Sheridan (two), Sweetwater (two), Teton, Uinta, Washakie (four) and Weston counties.

Thirty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 26 confirmed and five probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 3,331 cases — 2,829 confirmed and 502 probable — and 2,699 recoveries — 2,272 confirmed and 427 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 33 deaths.