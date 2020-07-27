Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 45 new cases, 32 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 45 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 43 and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Thirty-two new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 30 confirmed and two probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 2,520 cases — 2,072 confirmed and 448 probable — and 1,915 recoveries — 1,568 confirmed and 347 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 25 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been 67,700 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 33,135 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 34,565 reported by other labs. In total, 47,745 people have been tested.