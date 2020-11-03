Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 452 new cases, 349 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 452 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 340 and the number of probable cases rising by 112, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 349 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 299 confirmed and 50 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (30), Big Horn (five), Campbell (57), Carbon (two), Converse (three), Crook, Fremont (39), Goshen (six), Johnson (two), Laramie (65), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (24), Park (19), Platte (eight), Sheridan (13), Sublette, Sweetwater (20), Teton (15), Uinta (13), Washakie (five) and Weston (four) counties.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,358 (5,214 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 124 (down eight from Monday)
Deaths: 93 (six this week, six this month)
Total cases: 14,619 (12,399 confirmed, 2,220 probable)
Total recoveries: 9,312 (7,948 confirmed, 1,364 probable)
Total tests: 264,722 (133,116 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 322.2 per day. That number is up 8.1 from a day ago, up 66.6 from a week ago and up 217.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 381.4 per day. That number is up 19.2 from a day ago, up 82.4 from a week ago and up 261.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,358. That number is up 35 from a day ago, up 1,149 from a week ago and up 3,305 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 5,214. That number is up 97 from a day ago, up 1,391 from a week ago and up 3,985 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Campbell (481), Laramie (465) and Natrona (462) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Campbell (39.3%) and Platte (36.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (22nd fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,486 (160)
- Big Horn 241 (27)
- Campbell 1,223 (105)
- Carbon 311 (37)
- Converse 233 (123)
- Crook 113 (11)
- Fremont 1,388 (200)
- Goshen 177 (24)
- Hot Springs 46 (9)
- Johnson 97 (38)
- Laramie 1,545 (486)
- Lincoln 321 (65)
- Natrona 1,487 (326)
- Niobrara 6 (12)
- Park 660 (84)
- Platte 116 (56)
- Sheridan 691 (180)
- Sublette 147 (47)
- Sweetwater 590 (31)
- Teton 829 (33)
- Uinta 407 (103)
- Washakie 152 (13)
- Weston 133 (48)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 16
- Natrona: 11
- Big Horn: 7
- Laramie: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Goshen: 6
- Sheridan: 6
- Albany: 5
- Campbell: 3
- Converse: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Platte: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
