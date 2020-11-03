Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 452 new cases, 349 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 322.2 per day. That number is up 8.1 from a day ago, up 66.6 from a week ago and up 217.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 381.4 per day. That number is up 19.2 from a day ago, up 82.4 from a week ago and up 261.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 4,358. That number is up 35 from a day ago, up 1,149 from a week ago and up 3,305 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 5,214. That number is up 97 from a day ago, up 1,391 from a week ago and up 3,985 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (481), Laramie (465) and Natrona (462) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.