Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 46 new cases, 116 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 46 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Campbell, Converse (three), Crook, Fremont (five), Goshen (two), Laramie (two), Natrona (two), Platte, Sheridan (seven), Teton (six) and Uinta counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case apiece from Lincoln, Park and Sweetwater counties.
One hundred sixteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 84 confirmed and 32 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 382 (462 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 13 (up two from Friday)
Deaths: 46 (four this week, nine this month)
Total cases: 4,392 (3,723 confirmed, 669 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,884 (3,295 confirmed, 589 probable)
Total tests: 126,331 (50,472 from state lab, 75,859 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 35 confirmed cases and 40.3 total cases per day.
A day ago, we were averaging 0.5 fewer confirmed cases and 0.4 more total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 12.1 fewer confirmed cases and 13.4 fewer total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 4.8 fewer confirmed cases and 10.4 fewer total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (77), Natrona (55) and Teton (36) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Crook (36.4%), Albany (35.6%) and Platte (33.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 216 (37)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 190 (33)
- Carbon: 170 (26)
- Converse: 42 (23)
- Crook: 22 (1)
- Fremont: 564 (66)
- Goshen: 61 (10)
- Hot Springs: 26 (4)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Laramie: 471 (153)
- Lincoln: 94 (29)
- Natrona: 309 (63)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 171 (15)
- Platte: 9 (1)
- Sheridan: 143 (67)
- Sublette: 43 (11)
- Sweetwater: 299 (18)
- Teton: 442 (34)
- Uinta: 261 (51)
- Washakie: 103 (8)
- Weston: 17 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Natrona: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Park: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
