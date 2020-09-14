Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 46 new cases, 116 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average is 35 confirmed cases and 40.3 total cases per day.

A day ago, we were averaging 0.5 fewer confirmed cases and 0.4 more total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 12.1 fewer confirmed cases and 13.4 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 4.8 fewer confirmed cases and 10.4 fewer total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (77), Natrona (55) and Teton (36) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Crook (36.4%), Albany (35.6%) and Platte (33.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)