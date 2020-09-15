Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 46 new cases, 41 new recoveries

A day ago, we were averaging 2.6 fewer confirmed cases and 2.9 fewer total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 10.3 fewer confirmed cases and 11.3 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging seven fewer confirmed cases and 12.8 fewer total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (84), Natrona (57) and Laramie (39) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Crook (46.2%), Platte (40%) and Albany (37.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (18th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)