Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 47 new cases, 50 new recoveries

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (4 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (329 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 9% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.4% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.

The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 57.5% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 21.7% are American Indian, 15.7% are Hispanic, 1.3% are Black, 0.6% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander The racial identities of 4.7% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 4.9% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.