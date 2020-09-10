Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 48 new cases, 69 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average is 29.5 confirmed cases and 35.7 total cases per day.

A day ago, we were averaging two fewer confirmed cases and 2.6 fewer total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 2.9 fewer confirmed cases and 2.1 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 1.6 more confirmed cases and 4.1 fewer total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (60), Natrona (34) and Laramie (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Albany (33%), Sheridan (19.5%) and Crook (17.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (12th fewest in the last seven days)