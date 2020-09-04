Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 50 new cases, 103 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 50 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 39 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

A record 103 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 99 confirmed (also a record) and four probable. The previous single-day records were 65 confirmed recoveries and 70 total recoveries, both of which occurred Aug. 4.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (seven), Big Horn, Campbell, Fremont, Goshen (three), Laramie (three), Lincoln, Natrona (two), Park, Sheridan (eight), Sweetwater (three), Teton (five), Uinta (three) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted one case from Sublette County's total.

More than 85 percent of total cases in Wyoming have fully recovered. It's the first time in more than two weeks that Wyoming has had fewer than 500 confirmed active cases.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 443 (554 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 15 (same number as Thursday)

Deaths: 42 (five announced this week, five this month)