Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 50 new cases, 51 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 50 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 34 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Fifty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 46 confirmed and five probable. The 46 confirmed recoveries are the second most announced in a single day, as are the 16 probable cases.

The newly confirmed cases come from Albany, Big Horn, Carbon (five), Fremont (two), Laramie (four), Natrona, Park (four), Platte, Sweetwater (seven), Teton (eight) and Washakie counties. One confirmed case was subtracted from Campbell County's total.

For the first time, there have been more than 400 total cases (426) announced over the past 10 days.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.