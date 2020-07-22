Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 50 new cases, 51 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 50 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 34 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Fifty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 46 confirmed and five probable. The 46 confirmed recoveries are the second most announced in a single day, as are the 16 probable cases.
The newly confirmed cases come from Albany, Big Horn, Carbon (five), Fremont (two), Laramie (four), Natrona, Park (four), Platte, Sweetwater (seven), Teton (eight) and Washakie counties. One confirmed case was subtracted from Campbell County's total.
For the first time, there have been more than 400 total cases (426) announced over the past 10 days.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 2,288 cases — 1,864 confirmed and 424 probable — and 1,745 recoveries — 1,417 confirmed and 328 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 24 deaths.
As of Friday, there have been 61,302 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 30,269 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 30,763 reported by other labs. In total, 43,605 people have been tested.
More than 76% of confirmed patients have fully recovered.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties.
Thirteen coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming. Less than 9% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.5% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
Thirteen coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming. Less than 9% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.5% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 67 (8)
- Big Horn: 29 (4)
- Campbell: 77 (19)
- Carbon: 30 (19)
- Converse: 19 (11)
- Crook: 9
- Fremont: 380 (58)
- Goshen: 9 (2)
- Hot Springs: 11 (3)
- Johnson: 18 (4)
- Laramie: 268 (124)
- Lincoln: 48 (22)
- Natrona: 155 (27)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 84 (10)
- Platte: 4 (1)
- Sheridan: 31 (9)
- Sublette: 12 (6)
- Sweetwater: 188 (13)
- Teton: 198 (36)
- Uinta: 182 (42)
- Washakie: 40 (5)
- Weston: 4
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 10
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Health Department data
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.