Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 50 new cases, 63 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average is 34.6 confirmed cases and 39.8 total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging three more confirmed cases and 1.8 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 3.9 more confirmed cases and 5.1 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Fremont (55), Laramie (36) and Albany (30) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Weston (36.4%), Sheridan (31.9%) and Albany (26.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (15th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (second fewest in the last seven days)