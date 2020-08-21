Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 56 new cases, 32 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average is 41 confirmed cases and 45.1 total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 10.8 fewer confirmed cases and 15.2 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 6.8 fewer confirmed cases and 5.2 fewer total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Carbon (77), Fremont (63) and Sheridan (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (49.4%), Sheridan (38.4%) and Weston (37.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (17th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (19th fewest in the last seven days)