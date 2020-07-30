Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 58 new cases, 43 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 58 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 45 and the number of probable cases rising by 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Forty-three new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 40 confirmed and three probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 2,686 cases — 2,217 confirmed and 469 probable — and 2,065 recoveries — 1,703 confirmed and 362 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 26 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been 74,891 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 36,850 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 38,041 reported by other labs. Overall, 52,172 people have been tested.