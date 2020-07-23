Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 59 new cases, 49 new recoveries

There are now 2,347 cases — 1,923 confirmed and 424 probable — and 1,794 recoveries — 1,457 confirmed and 337 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 25 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been 67,700 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 6,398 from Friday: 33,135 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 34,565 reported by other labs. In total, 47,745 people have been tested.

More than three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate 4 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (395 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Fifteen coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming. Eight percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 29.1% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.