Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 6 new cases, 21 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by six on Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. No new probable cases were announced.

Eighteen new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as were three new probable recoveries.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The new confirmed cases come from Campbell, Fremont (two), Sweetwater and Washakie (two) counties.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 921 cases — 709 confirmed and 212 probable — and 735 recoveries — 562 confirmed and 173 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 17 deaths.

More than 79 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered.