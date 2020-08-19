Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 67 new cases, 27 new recoveries

As of Wednesday, there have been 90,545 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 1,013 from Tuesday: 43,272 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 47,273 reported by other labs. Overall, 62,573 people have been tested.

More than 80.7% of confirmed patients have fully recovered.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the second lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (6 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Hawaii and Alaska, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (581 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Twelve coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming. Less than 7% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In xx% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.