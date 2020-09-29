Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 67 new cases, 89 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 67 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 51 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Campbell (five), Converse (seven), Fremont, Goshen (three), Laramie (four), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (six), Park (two), Sheridan, Sublette (six), Sweetwater (two) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Big Horn and Crook counties.
Eighty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 76 confirmed and 13 probable.
The 51 new confirmed cases are the fewest announced since Sept. 22. Nonetheless, the state set new high marks in its 10-day averages for both confirmed (90.9) and total (104.1) cases.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 914 (1,069 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (not updated since Friday)
Deaths: 50 (none this week, 13 this month)
Total cases: 5,821 (4,948 confirmed, 873 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,702 (3,948 confirmed, 718 probable)
Total tests: 160,129 (99,670 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 90.9 per day. That number is up 2.1 from a day ago, up 31.3 from a week ago and up 60.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 104.1 per day. That number is up 3.4 from a day ago, up 32.2 from a week ago and up 68.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 914. That number is down 23 from a day ago, up 316 from a week ago and up 378 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,069. That number is down 22 from a day ago, up 332 from a week ago and up 438 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (191), Natrona (125) and Campbell (82) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (43.5%) and Albany (40.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (15th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (tied for third fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 471 (86)
- Big Horn: 53 (6)
- Campbell: 287 (36)
- Carbon: 197 (31)
- Converse: 93 (36)
- Crook: 38 (7)
- Fremont: 645 (84)
- Goshen: 92 (12)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 27 (13)
- Laramie: 539 (168)
- Lincoln: 164 (32)
- Natrona: 487 (97)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 221 (19)
- Platte: 23 (9)
- Sheridan: 223 (72)
- Sublette: 86 (22)
- Sweetwater: 317 (19)
- Teton: 527 (33)
- Uinta: 288 (66)
- Washakie: 107 (9)
- Weston: 28 (9)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.