Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 67 new cases, 89 new recoveries

Total tests: 160,129 (99,670 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 90.9 per day. That number is up 2.1 from a day ago, up 31.3 from a week ago and up 60.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 104.1 per day. That number is up 3.4 from a day ago, up 32.2 from a week ago and up 68.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 914. That number is down 23 from a day ago, up 316 from a week ago and up 378 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,069. That number is down 22 from a day ago, up 332 from a week ago and up 438 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (191), Natrona (125) and Campbell (82) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.