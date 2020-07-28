Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 55 new recoveries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 64 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The 64 newly confirmed cases are the most in a single day. The previous high mark, 62, was announced July 20.

Fifty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 47 confirmed and eight probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 2,589 cases — 2,136 confirmed and 453 probable — and 1,970 recoveries — 1,615 confirmed and 355 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 26 deaths.