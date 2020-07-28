Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 69 new cases, 55 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 69 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 64 and the number of probable cases rising by five, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The 64 newly confirmed cases are the most in a single day. The previous high mark, 62, was announced July 20.
Fifty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 47 confirmed and eight probable.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 2,589 cases — 2,136 confirmed and 453 probable — and 1,970 recoveries — 1,615 confirmed and 355 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 26 deaths.
As of Monday, there have been 71,866 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 35,094 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 36,772 reported by other labs. Overall, 50,327 people have been tested.
More than three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (4 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (435 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 8% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 29.6% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 59% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 18% are American Indian, 15.6% are Hispanic, 1.2% are Black, 0.6% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander The racial identities of 4.3% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 5% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 49.1% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 19.5% of the cases. In another 12% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 2.6% of cases to communal living. In 7.3% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 13.5% of cases are pending investigation.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 71 (7)
- Big Horn: 29 (4)
- Campbell: 89 (22)
- Carbon: 50 (19)
- Converse: 19 (11)
- Crook: 9
- Fremont: 401 (57)
- Goshen: 10 (2)
- Hot Springs: 14 (3)
- Johnson: 18 (4)
- Laramie: 303 (129)
- Lincoln: 61 (27)
- Natrona: 176 (33)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 96 (11)
- Platte: 4 (1)
- Sheridan: 34 (10)
- Sublette: 23 (8)
- Sweetwater: 214 (14)
- Teton: 272 (39)
- Uinta: 197 (46)
- Washakie: 40 (5)
- Weston: 5
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 10
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
- Uinta: 1
National cases
There have been more than 4.3 million cases nationally, with about 149,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
