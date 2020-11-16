Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 699 new cases, 449 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 699 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 587 and the number of probable cases rising by 112, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (63), Big Horn (four), Campbell (four), Carbon (26), Converse (two), Crook (four), Fremont (30), Goshen (29), Hot Springs (six), Johnson (three), Laramie (152), Lincoln (23), Natrona (142), Niobrara, Platte (four), Sheridan (47), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (33), Teton (14), Uinta (20) and Washakie (six) counties. The department subtracted 32 cases from Park County's total — by far the largest subtraction for a county during the pandemic — and one case from Weston County's total.
Four hundred forty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 390 confirmed and 59 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 8,671 (10,145 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 191 (down four from Friday)
Deaths: 144 (none this week, 57 this month)
Total cases: 23,193 (19,885 confirmed, 3,308 probable)
Total recoveries: 12,902 (11,070 confirmed, 1,832 probable)
Total tests: 322,900 (148,451 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 601.4 per day. That number is down 33 from a day ago, up 172.3 from a week ago and up 442.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 678.8 per day. That number is down 29.7 from a day ago, up 180.6 from a week ago and up 489.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 8,671. That number is up 197 from a day ago, up 2,610 from a week ago and up 6,930 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 10,145. That number is up 248 from a day ago, up 2,948 from a week ago and up 8,031 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (1,122), Laramie (1,073) and Albany (682) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (71.4%), Goshen (44.3%) and Natrona (41.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: Fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 22nd most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,348 (203)
- Big Horn 327 (40)
- Campbell 1,924 (178)
- Carbon 431 (43)
- Converse 304 (170)
- Crook 207 (19)
- Fremont 2,128 (307)
- Goshen 368 (38)
- Hot Springs 73 (9)
- Johnson 126 (61)
- Laramie 2,796 (638)
- Lincoln 443 (73)
- Natrona 2,725 (606)
- Niobrara 21 (44)
- Park 947 (110)
- Platte 168 (92)
- Sheridan 1,077 (244)
- Sublette 196 (82)
- Sweetwater 1,047 (63)
- Teton 1,159 (33)
- Uinta 587 (173)
- Washakie 206 (21)
- Weston 277 (61)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 21
- Natrona: 16
- Laramie: 14
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Campbell: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Converse: 5
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Park: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
