Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 699 new cases, 449 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 12,902 (11,070 confirmed, 1,832 probable)

Total tests: 322,900 (148,451 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 601.4 per day. That number is down 33 from a day ago, up 172.3 from a week ago and up 442.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 678.8 per day. That number is down 29.7 from a day ago, up 180.6 from a week ago and up 489.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 8,671. That number is up 197 from a day ago, up 2,610 from a week ago and up 6,930 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 10,145. That number is up 248 from a day ago, up 2,948 from a week ago and up 8,031 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?