Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 7 new cases, 1 new death

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by four on Tuesday, along with three more probable cases.

Albany, Natrona, Fremont and Washakie counties all reported one new confirmed case.

Seven new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced. One probable recovery was reported.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 850 cases — 648 confirmed and 202 probable — and 607 recoveries — 457 confirmed and 150 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 13 deaths.

About 70 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 71 percent when factoring in probable figures.