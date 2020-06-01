Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 7 new cases, 9 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by seven on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. No new probable cases were announced.

Nine new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

Two of the newly confirmed cases come from Natrona County, which now has 65. Four others came from Fremont County, and one was in Washakie County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 910 cases — 700 confirmed and 210 probable — and 667 recoveries — 511 confirmed and 156 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 17 deaths.

Seventy-three percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 73.3 percent when factoring in probable figures.